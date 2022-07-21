Talas shine the brightest to qualify

[Source: Supplied]

Tonga Tala is on its way to the 2023 Netball World Cup in South Africa after another massive win in the Oceania qualifiers at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The Talas thrashed Papua New Guinea 89-28.

The win comes at the back of a big 59-29 thrashing of the Fiji Pearls yesterday and a 69-52 victory over Samoa on Tuesday.

Article continues after advertisement

Even with a game at hand, Tonga has secured their spot to Cape Town and chasing its first international ranking.

Like last night, Tonga only allowed six goals to the Pepes while it nailed 30.

Named after a rare sea-diving bird that brings good omen to the friendly island, Tonga furthered its lead to 53 at halftime while PNG managed to slot in another six.

There was no stopping them from there finishing the third quarter at 72-19.

Another 17 goals in the final quarter put icing on the cake for the ladies in red.

PNG Pepes has lost its chances after three consecutive losses.

In an earlier match, Samoa defeated Cook Islands 54-35.

Samoa and the Pearls will face off tomorrow for a battle that will likely determined which team takes the second spot to South Africa.