Tabia learning and adjusting

Tabia Sanatan College U19 Netball team.

Tabia Sanatan College has got the exposure it needed as its Under-19 team takes on some of the best from around the country in the Fiji Secondary School Netball Championship.

Tabia is the top-seeded team from the Macuata Zone 2 and has so far recorded two wins and a loss.

Coach Bau Solei says a challenge for the team is adapting to the rules of the game that was changed so much in recent times.

Article continues after advertisement

“There’s a lot of new rules coming up with netball and since we are living in a remote area, we are not familiar with many of the rules like stepping. We know before stepping is when you lift your landing foot but now if you drag your landing foot that is also stepping but somehow we have learnt.”

Solei says the girls are learning as the game progresses and she is certain they have a solid chance of coming out successful at the conclusion of the tournament.

The event continues at the National Netball Centre in Laucala Bay, Suva and the finals will be played tomorrow.