Suva Warriors scoops Men’s Championship title

The first winners of the Punjas Fiji Netball Men's Championship title, Suva Warriors, In action against Nadi Sunshine at the Vodafone Arena today.

Suva Warriors has won the first Punjas Fiji Netball Men’s Championship title.

The side defeated Nadi Sunshine 30-21 at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The champions were dominant from the first run, thrashing Nadroga Diamonds 47-13, hammering Nasinu 50-14 before edging Nadi Sunshine 21-19 in pool play.

They went on to the semi-final to defeat Tailevu 39-14.

Suva Knights finished third beating Tailevu in the third/fourth play-off.

Nadi Sparkles settled for fifth place thrashing Nadroga Swifts 30-12.

Nadroga Diamonds finished seventh edging Nasinu 24-22.