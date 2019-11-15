Suva netball looks at ways to keep players engaged

The Suva Netball Association rounded up its league matches on Saturday with dominant teams coming out on top and vast talents discovered.

President Georgina Lasaqa says it’s promising to see netball thrive with rising young talents and the oldies who continue to push for the development of the sport.

She says while the 2020 season comes to an end, they anticipate an even greater season next year.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are happy to see the level of competition that continues to grow, continues to increase. We’ve seen out minors that have finished and an exciting game has just finished which is our golden grade, acknowledging our seniors in netball. We had to go into extra time between Lomaiviti and CBM and it was an exciting match and it goes to show that the heart of netball continues to thrive with the individual who are here this year despite all odds.”

To keep their players engage for the rest of the season, the association plans to hold its business house meets and inter-association events.