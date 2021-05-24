Super Club championship begins today

Netball Fiji is excited to hit the ground running and get its Punjas Digicel Super Club Championship underway after almost eight months of no competition.

The two-day tournament will feature some of the best teams from around Viti Levu battling it out at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Netball Fiji Chief Executive Vivian Koster says this will be a test run of what Netball Fiji hopes to become an annual event.

“This is the first in what we see as an annual tournament and it is the champions from each association, so I think it is something that clubs will look forward to, if they are the champions from their Associations, they meet other champions clubs.”

Koster adds for the members of the Fiji Pearls squad, this will be an opportunity to prove themselves before the selection of the final squad.

“The national coach has the opportunity to look at the national squad in a playing environment over two days. So that is also an excellent opportunity for us in terms of building our national team.”

12 teams from the five major districts of Suva, Nasinu, Nadroga, Nadi and Lautoka will compete over the next two days.