Strong start to Netball Championship

Sixteen associations are part of the Punjas Digicel National Netball Championships that started in Suva today.

The under-18 and senior competitions are currently underway at the National Netball Center in Laucala Bay.

So far in the under-18 category, Suva Blues, Suva White and Fiji Secondary are the unbeaten teams after a few rounds.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva Blues recorded a 21-6 win against Savusavu and came out victorious 26-3 over Ra.

Fiji Secondary drew with Suva White 10-all before recording a 14-9 win against Naboujini Kadavu.

The side also defeated Nadi 11-7.

Meanwhile, Naboujini Kadavu remains undefeated in the senior grade, winning 14-8 against Savusavu and a 12-8 win over Ra.

The competition continues at the National Netball Centre.