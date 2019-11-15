Still no word on new Netball Coach: Mazey

There is still no word on a new Coach for netball Fiji.

This as the Fiji Sports Commission Chair Peter Mazey confirmed no request has been put forward to request funding for the next netball Coach by Netball Fiji.

Mazey says almost half of this financial year has gone.

He says they had made an allocation for the new coach at the beginning of this financial year as they had expected Netball Fiji to make a request.

This did not eventuate however, and the allocation is still with the Ministry of Economy.

We have also sought for an update on the new coach from Netball Fiji President Wainikiti Bogidrau and are awaiting her response.