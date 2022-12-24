Specialist coaches to help with Pearls World Cup preparations

Fiji Pearls. [File]

January will be a busy month for the Fiji Pearls as it looks to speed up preparations for the Netball World Cup in South Africa in July.

The team has been having training camps and competing in international matches like the Singapore Nations Cup earlier this month and also the PacificAus Sports series.

Head coach Unaisi Rokoura says they need to get this in order by January as it will be less than six months away from the World Cup.

“Come January next year, we will be holding training camps. We will also be having specialist coaches come over from Australia and New Zealand to assist with our coaching staff in terms of building a really strong squad for the World Cup.”

Rokoura says they want to take a formidable squad to Cape Town laying out that her selection will not only be based on talent but a holistic character of a player on and off the court.

Netball Fiji has also sent out an expression of interest to Fijian netball players competing in the top leagues in New Zealand and Australia.

The Pearls are pooled with Australia, Tonga and Zimbabwe.

The World Cup will start from July 28th to August 6th.