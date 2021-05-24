Home

Sowakula unavailable for Crusaders clash

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 24, 2022 4:18 pm
Pita Gus Sowakula

Fijian powerhouse Pita Gus Sowakula will not feature for the Chiefs in Saturday’s match against the Crusaders.

Sowakula is on the list of unavailable while Samipeni Finau gains his first start of the season at number eight.

Coach Clayton McMillan has made some technical changes to the side seeing the return of Samisoni Taukei’aho at hooker, Josh Lord at number four alongside Brodie Retallick while Co-captain Sam Cane returns at open-side flanker.

Article continues after advertisement

In the opposition, Fijians Sevu Reece and George Bower will come off the bench.

Vice-captain David Havili is set to play his 100th game for the club.

Saturday’s match kicks off at 6.05pm.

Round six starts tomorrow with Moana Pasifika facing Hurricanes at 6.05pm followed by the Fijian Drua taking on the Rebels at 8.45pm and Force meet the Brumbies at 11pm.

You can watch the Drua/Rebels clash live on FBC Sports on Walesi.

