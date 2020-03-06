Six Pearls players return home from Singapore

Six Fiji Pearls players have to cut their contracts short in Singapore due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The players are back home after spending three weeks in Singapore playing in their national league series.

They boarded the Fiji Airways flight last night and were farewelled by their teammates from the six league teams that they were part of.

The six players include Una Rauluni, Ema Mualuvu, Aliti Toribau, Alesi Waqa, Verenaisi Sawana and Maliana Rusivakula.

Mualuvu was named the best international player by Team Mannas and, she made the most impact for a team according to Netball Singapore in their league.

Netball Singapore says they hope to see the players again soon.

Meanwhile, on arrival in the country, the six players will self-isolate for two weeks.