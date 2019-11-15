Six applications for Netball Fiji coaching job

Netball Fiji has received six applications on the position of the head coach of the national Fiji Pearls side.

Former coach Vicki Wilson has ended her two-term contract and Netball Fiji is currently in the process of looking for a replacement.

President RubyAnne Sorovaki says the committee was impressed with the applications and the vetting and interview process will soon follow.

Article continues after advertisement

To date, we have received six applications. One from the region, one from the US, two from New Zealand and two from Australia so now that the AGM is over we will sit with the committee to view applications and of course allow the vetting and the interview process to take its course.

The national coach will be named in a few months’ time.