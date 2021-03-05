Home

Silver Ferns wins Constellation Cup

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 6, 2021 3:22 pm
[Source: nzsportswire]

New Zealand has beaten Australia in game three of the Constellation Cup.

The Silver Ferns took over the third and fourth quarter defeating the Diamonds 55-49.

The Diamonds led by five goals at halftime but blew it in the final quarter as they took a six point lead.

Article continues after advertisement

The third game was a decider as they secured a win each with New Zealand claiming the first while Australia won the second.

