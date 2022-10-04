Netball

School’s netball finals start on Thursday

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

October 4, 2022 3:02 pm

18 participating zones will convene at the Netball Centre for the Fiji Secondary School Netball finals.

The tournament returns after a lapse of two years and sees the participation of schools from Viti Levu, Vanua Levu and Ovalau.

Kadavu has pulled out of the tournament due to academic reasons.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Secondary School Netball Association President, Karalaini Seruiratu says we should expect a lot of talents unearthed.

“The teams are preparing strongly to come and defend their title. We have champions like Suva Grammar and Adi Cakobau, they’ll defend their titles from U14 to 19. We have the open grade with Nabala Secondary School from the north and we have the boys champion, Vunimono High School.”

Seruiratu says this is a major event for them given that it births future Fiji Pearls.

Games start on Thursday and runs on until Saturday.

SOE handling three complaints

Work on Tawake Road begins

US increases its contribution to the green climate fund

Kumar calls for more youth participation

Energy transition is critical: Rakuita

Electoral Commission receives indelible ink

US commits to develop clean energy in the Pacific

BSP Life’s 50 million steps on track

New cooler brings relief for Koro farmers

17-year-old to appear in court for harbouring

Paradise Beverages back on strong footing

School’s netball finals start on Thursday

North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan

Fijiana to hype up World Cup

Jasper expecting a stronger Natabua outfit

Proactive approach for Tailevu Naitasiri

Florida death toll rises as criticism mounts

Ukraine claims new push in Russian-held region

Fans 'died in the arms' of players in stadium crush

Supreme leader blames unrest on US and Israel

Wakanda Forever’ trailer offers glimpse of new Black Panther

Sweden sends diving vessel to probe leaking Nord Stream pipelines

Taylor Swift keeps us from theorizing what ‘Anti-Hero’ is about

Fijians lose thousands due to cyber-loan scam

I have faith in my girls: Leweniqila

FRA slowly phasing out humps

Rewa FC aim to continue momentum

Will Smith film Emancipation to come out this year

SMEs urged to register their businesses

Tag Rugby Festival to be held annually

Leicester secures first win of season

TTFB dedicated to entrepreneurship training for resource owners

Two loses to Viti Ruve

Indonesia presses for answers after deadly soccer stampede

Photo art exhibition to raise awareness of birds

Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain to help pay for Putin’s war

Shocking ODPP stats on alleged rape against minors

PA lodges complaint against FijiFirst

Tourism industry is booming says PM

Districts await clearance for overseas players

Facebook remains the most used social media platform

EFL concerned with cane fires

FSSRU impressed with Deans' competition

Respondent attempts to politicize proceeding: Fatima

EDAWG works with FEO to provide necessary election materials

Research focuses on solving food insecurities

From 'harrowing' American Idol to 2022's most talked-about band

RCG in Kangaroos World Cup squad

Over $60m paid in Inflation Mitigation Assistance

Naidu still has his constitutional rights: Daubney

Unity Fiji announces 13 new provisional candidates

Spirits high in Fijiana 15’s camp

Hurricane Ian death toll climbs to 83, officials defend response

Losing start for Fiji Women’s Cricket

Biggest carbon emitters must take responsibility: Prasad

Millions lost through email compromise

Nama Fiji extends to New Zealand

Lagonilakeba impresses

We continue providing the best for Fijians: Bainimarama

Man succumbs to injuries at CWM hospital

IDC torch relay begins

Six Grand Finalists named as Kiwis finalise World Cup squad

Combating cybercrime requires collective effort

USP delighted with US fellowship announcement

Recycling advocates trained for Pilot Recycling Project

Burkina Faso's military leader agrees to step down after coup

Chinese billionaire sexual assault case settled in US

Kiwi comedian marries Micheal McCabe at Avondale's Hollywood Cinema

Reports of students trapped amid clashes in Tehran

Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan face-off as Lord Ram and Ravana in epic Ramayana spectacle

Ringo Starr postpones shows due to illness

The Walking Dead begins ambling toward its end

Interview with the Vampire’ has an undying legacy

King Charles will not attend climate summit on Truss advice

Matarugu proud to make World Cup team

Do or die for IDC champs

US to provide more education opportunities for Fiji

Lami police investigate stoning incident

Four men in custody for alleged abduction and assault

Bus driver escapes death

Demand for Fijian caregivers increase

SODELPA to announce more provisional candidates

At least 170 dead in football stadium crush

Technology crucial in building resilience

Certain waste management companies lack accountability: Deo

MOU to help address consumer issues

Seru expected to join Broncos

Experts to speak at Tech Summit

England secures T20 series win

Milestone achievements for FCLC farmer associations

Man City thumps Man United

Panthers win NRL title in style

Junior Bula Boys return home

Drescher in talks to bring The Nanny to the big screen

Police investigate alleged abduction and assault

Rashmika Mandanna on how Pushpa changed the course of her career

Rising Turuva stars in State Championship

PNG first up for Fiji women’s Cricket

Medical team to depart for screening programs

Oceania and Pacific Games prep begins

Fijians to benefit from reforms in the banking sector

New agreement to further strengthen partnership

Malimali scores but Wellington dominates

'NZ like paradise' - Jack White to perform in Christchurch

FijiFirst complaint against SODELPA resolved

Police investigate death of 16-year-old

Sivo’s family in Australia

Local artists praised at FPRA music awards

Lil Nas X pauses concert, tells fans he's on the toilet

Hat-trick for Raka

Mataele stars for Canterbury

Russian troops forced out of eastern town Lyman

King Charles will not attend COP27, says Palace

$300m man! Adams signs new NBA deal

Mbappe scores late winner

Missing four rescued

Two arrested for alleged bootlegging operations

Historic Deans final

Villagers urged to take tablets

Waste management monitoring remains a challenge

SODELPA honours former executives

Research to assist SMEs thrive

Junior Bula Boys to arrive tonight

Ministry works to improve beef sector

Vunivalu, Nawaqanitawase score in Australia A win

Turuva to feature in NRL State Championship

Gunners remain on top

Palestinian deaths toll in West Bank hits 100 this year

Beckhams put rumours of family feud to bed at Victoria's Paris fashion debut

Thai court rules coup leader can remain PM

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant chief detained by Russians: Kyiv

Kabul blast kills teenagers sitting practice exam

US makes Pacific Islands pledge in bid to counter China

Ardern makes surprise appearance as model at World of Wearable Art

Marist blazes its way to Deans final

SGS holds on for final's berth

Pacific looks to the U.S for solidarity: Bainimarama

Ratu Manoa elected new SODELPA President

Singh opens Tuttie Fruity café in the capital city

Bhawani Dayal Arya College turns 50

Paradise Beverages holds family fun day

All-western derby in Raluve final

Some officials now say monkeypox elimination unlikely in US

Trevor Noah quits Daily Show after 7 years

Single-use plastics ban extended to cotton buds, meat trays, stirrers in NZ

Finalists confirmed for five grades

Ra High creates historical victory

Natabua in Raluve final

Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs

Army officers appear on Burkina Faso TV, declare new coup

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck makes surprise switch for Auckland in NPC

PM wraps up US visit with renewed assurance

Rayawa books Grammar's U-17 final ticket

Inflation hits record 10% in 19 EU countries using euro

SMC braces for Naitasiri in Raluve U16 final

Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer drama attracts huge ratings and strong reactions

Prince William makes online safety plea after Molly Russell verdict

US to appoint special envoy to PIF

Diani defies all odds to scoop Music Award

Russia completes land-grab as Kyiv's territory annexed

One child in every classroom may have RHD

Man pleads not guilty to rape charge

RKS and Marist final in Deans U14

Eels coach’s approach to NRL grand-final

LTA to focus on raising standards

Inflation Mitigation Assistance extended

Knowledge-based sector key for foreign marketing

Phil Collins and two Genesis bandmates sell song catalogue for a reported $300m

Marist Brothers laying low

Ideal opportunity for Seaqaqa and Tavua

RCG and Blake share Panthers-Eels rivalry

Reece and Tasman fall to Hawke’s Bay

Ed Sheeran must face copyright trial over Thinking Out Loud, judge rules

Next year’s Met Gala will celebrate the late Karl Lagerfeld

EU agrees windfall tax on energy firms

Salt stars as tourists level Twenty20 series

Japan to pay up to $320M for US company’s chip production

Wasasala helps Bula Boys to third spot

Vatican secretly disciplined bishop over alleged abuse of minors

Further reduction in fuel and LPG prices

Joint US-Pacific declaration “a sense of accomplishment”

Break the taboo on sexual reproductive health

Xavier College creates history in Secondary School's Football

Kiobo declared Health Promoting Village

Fiji Schoolboys go down in Vuvale Shield

LMS U-19 wants to give back to its school

13 years behind bars for rapist

Creative approaches to address waste management

FRA clarifies bridge projects

HFC Bank pays out record $22.6m dividends

Hurricane Ian: Ten dead in Charlotte County

Fiji Schoolgirls learn lessons

US will never recognise Russia's annexation attempts, Biden vows

Warriors pick Ford for new season

Films return to big screen after 23 years

St Johns College exceeds expectations

US re-affirms support to the Pacific

Teenager remanded for harbouring convict

Search for missing four continues

Europe braces for mobile network blackouts