School’s netball finals start on Thursday

18 participating zones will convene at the Netball Centre for the Fiji Secondary School Netball finals.

The tournament returns after a lapse of two years and sees the participation of schools from Viti Levu, Vanua Levu and Ovalau.

Kadavu has pulled out of the tournament due to academic reasons.

Fiji Secondary School Netball Association President, Karalaini Seruiratu says we should expect a lot of talents unearthed.

“The teams are preparing strongly to come and defend their title. We have champions like Suva Grammar and Adi Cakobau, they’ll defend their titles from U14 to 19. We have the open grade with Nabala Secondary School from the north and we have the boys champion, Vunimono High School.”

Seruiratu says this is a major event for them given that it births future Fiji Pearls.

Games start on Thursday and runs on until Saturday.