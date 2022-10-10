Scholarships and inclusivity headlines netball finals

The Fiji Secondary Schools Netball finals is underway with a total of 133 teams from 66 different schools around the country convening at the National Netball Centre in Suva.

Fiji Secondary School Netball Association President, Karalaini Seruiratu says they are expecting explosive competition from all the different zones in the three-day competition.

She says the teams will be competing for more than the titles this year as the competition’s invitational, Rotorua side from New Zealand will be out to scout the best.

“It will be exciting because already we have a good partnership with the New Zealand government in terms of sports and cultural exchange. For us here the girls will benefit from the invitational team because they are going to scout three players from Under15 or 14 for a scholarship back to Rorotua.”

Another standout factor is the inclusion of a total of 16 boys’ team in the open grade, paving the way for inclusivity in the sport.

Matches continue at the Netball Centre and will continue until Saturday.