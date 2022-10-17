Rusivakula out for Pearls

[Photo: Netball Fiji]

The Fiji Pearls will run court this evening without star shooter Maliana Rusivakula.

Rusivakula was injured in last night’s 55-74 loss to Tonga Tala and will likely miss the next few games at the Pacific AusSports Series in Australia.

Coach Una Rokoura says they will not risk rushing Maliana back on the court as World Cup is less than a year away.

“But apart from that, everyone in terms of injury, there’s no major injuries just minor bruises from our game against the Tongan Talas but the rest of the players are physically fit and well to play against Samoa this evening”

The Fiji Pearls will face Samoa at 7 tonight.

You can catch the live coverage of this match on FBC 2 channel.