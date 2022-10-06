Rotorua Girls ready for competition

The Rotorua Girls High School from New Zealand arrived in the country yesterday afternoon.

The Under-15 girls is the only invitational team that will be participating in this year’s National Secondary School netball competition.

Head Coach, Caroll Holt says they’re looking forward to the exposure that the girls will get through the competition.

“It’s just to expose the girls to something new, different and fresh and the culture as well. One of our teachers comes from Fiji so that’s a bonus.”

The New Zealand-based school is anticipating that this sports exchange opportunity will also provide opportunities to learn the Fijian culture.

All the players are visiting Fiji for the first time.