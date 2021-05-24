Home

Rokoura is new Fiji Pearls Coach

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 3, 2021 1:51 pm
Unaisi Rokoura [Photo: Supplied]

Unaisi Rokoura has been appointed the new Fiji Pearls National Coach.

The former national captain previously took up the coaching role from 2009 to 2013.

She also coached the Papua New Guinea Pepe’s from 2015 to 2017.

Rokoura is coming in with the vision and that is to create and nurture a strong team culture built on trust that will empower players.

She says the short-term goal is to ensure we qualify for the 2023 Netball World Cup in South Africa.

Netball Fiji Chief Executive, Vivian Koster says they welcome the appointment especially as the national team regroups after a long layoff due to COVID-19.

Netball Fiji President RubyAnn Sorovaki says they’re excited to have her on board as the national coach in the squad.

