Rokoura impressed with young players

Former Fiji Pearls coach and Captain Unaisi Rokoura is amazed with the efforts of the 42 players that will feature in Digicel Punjas Reset Netball Championship.

Rokoura believes the tournament will bring out the best not only from the players but the technical officials as well.

The 42 players make up the four teams which are Digicel Flames, Digicel Lightning, Punjas Thunderbirds and Punjas Stingrays.

Rokoura says a lot of exciting young talents will be on show starting this Saturday.

‘The commitment has just been amazing, the training we have got 42 members that have been training every day at 6am in the morning and it has been very impressive, for that as well we are not just upskilling the players but also you see in terms of our capacity building, we building our local coaches’.

The teams will battle it out in the next four weekends and the championship will serve as a trial too because after the tournament a 25 member Fiji Pearls squad will be named.