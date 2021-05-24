Rokoura holds high expectations for Fiji Pearls squad

There are high expectations for the Fiji Pearls extended squad to do well and prove themselves over the next few months.

Coach Una Rokoura has picked a bunch of new players for the development program, and three for the national squad following the Super Club championship last weekend.

Rokoura says the onus is now on each player to make the final spot into Fiji Pearl.

“Every player that makes the squad there’s a lot of expectation, the level of intensity of training that is expected of you and of course there’s always someone, knocking to take your spot so while you’re in the program it’s about giving your 101 percent. It’s about turning up at every training, your commitment and the intensity at every training”.

Rokoura says much needed domestic competitions helped expose talent.

“This is where we talk about exposure where teams from Nadroga, Nadi and Lautoka come in and play in this environment”.

The Fiji Pearls extended squad is training for the Pacific Ausaid Series in Australia in March.