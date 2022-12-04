Rokoura confident in youngsters

[Photo: Netball Fiji / Facebook]

Fiji Pearls head coach Una Rokoura is confident in the very young team she is fielding to the Nations Cup that kicks off later tonight.

Although the players named have some experience in international outings, only two of the players, Una Rauluni and Vaiti Waqatabu are seniors.

Coach Una Rokoura has had to abstain some players from her list due to disciplinary issues.

However, Rokoura says this does not affect her selection process as she tries to utilize all her players before the World Cup.

“It’s part of a rebuilding process with netball Fiji and you know we’ve had to discipline a few players in the past few weeks and again its about rebuilding and building up to the World cup where not only we are looking for a player that’s in our pool but its making sure that the players that we have is a full and holistic athlete where not only skills alone but behaviors as well”

The Pearls play Botswana at 9pm.