Netball

Renewed hope for Netball Fiji

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 25, 2021 6:00 am

Netball Fiji is gearing up for new dimensions as it embarks on a development journey.

Netball Australia through the PacificAus Sports Program has sealed a three-year agreement to support Pacific Island countries including Fiji.

National netball coach Jenny Brazel says the agreement is renewed hope for Netball Fiji to execute plans which otherwise would have struggled to get off the ground.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“It’s a wonderful package ad opportunity that’s been given for Netball Fiji to use as a springboard platform to get their high-performance programs all in place.”

Brazel says all levels of the sport from the grassroots up to the top tier stand to benefit.

“There are components of it basically around building the coaches so that’s going to provide a wonderful opportunity for all our coaches right throughout Fiji to up-skill.”

Coming as a huge relief to Netball Fiji, the agreement will lighten the financial burden on its shoulders.

The three-year agreement will help Pacific Island teams prepare for the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

