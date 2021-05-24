Home

Rauluni, Mualuvu joins Northern Mendi Rays

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 16, 2021 6:00 am
Ema Mualuvu [left] and Unaisi Rauluni [right]

Fiji Pearls duo Unaisi Rauluni and Ema Mualuvu have been named in the Northern Mendi Rays squad for the 2022 Hart Sapphire Series.

The two will be part of the Athlete Immersion Program for the PacificAus Sports Partnership with Netball Australia and the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Rauluni will be joining the program for the first time, while Mualuvu was a part of it in the 2021 program.

Fiji Pearls Head Coach, Unaisi Rokoura says this is a great opportunity for the netters to fine tune their craft in a different setting and to learn new skills.

Netball Fiji Chief Executive, Vivian Koster says the two will benefit from high-performance coaching and training, leadership development and personal development opportunities.

She adds this will be another motivating factor for local netballers as more playing opportunities are made available to them.

The PacificAus Sports Partnership will start in March.

