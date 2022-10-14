Ra netters defy odds

The Ra netball side defied all odds to be present in Suva for the Punjas Digicel Netball Championship after having only two weeks to prepare.

For some of the players, switching from grass to a hard court has taken a bit of time to adjust to, but the team is thankful for the opportunity.

Ra Netball President Selina Baleisasa says getting the players together has been a major obstacle ahead of the championship.

“From Nakorotubu from up in the highlands of Nalawa and to Rakiraki and from Nanukuloa. We had just two weeks of preparation and as you know that Ra is a big province so transport is hard so we just only met for two Saturdays.”

Baleisasa says nevertheless, they were adamant about travelling to Suva for the three-day tournament.

The competition continues today with the Premier and men’s competitions.