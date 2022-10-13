Quarter-finalists confirmed for national grade

The quarter-finalists for the Digicel Punjas Netball championship Under-18 have been confirmed.

Suva Blues faces Nadi, Nasinu Divas battles Naboujini Kadavu, Fiji Secondary School takes on Koro and Suva White will meet Tailevu in the quarterfinals which start at 10am tomorrow.

In the senior grade, Naboujini Kadavu will come up against Indiana while Ra go head to head with Savusavu in the semifinals.

The Men’s and Premier Division matches will also begin tomorrow at the National Netball Centre in Suva.