Quality over quantity for Netball Fiji

Having a high standard of competitions is the main goal of Netball Fiji this season.

The biggest female sport in the country is lacking in quality play of netters, standard of officiating by referees and knowledge on coaching by mentors.

Netball Fiji Secretary Lusi Rokoura says these are areas they hope to improve on as works continue on taking the sport to the next level.

She says plans are already in place to address these issues.

“We’ve worked in 2020 on our technical officials in their training in areas we need to up skill them also as well coaching workshops so the 2021 structure, we want stronger competitions so that we are able to see the best out of those domestic competitions.”

Rokoura says Netball Fiji is encouraging district competitions as well as inter-region rallies to help improve the standard of the sport.

Netball Fiji will hold its annual general meeting next month to determine the dates for competitions.