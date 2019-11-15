Prep for Netball competition begins

Netball Fiji has started their post COVID-19 preparations.

The federation remains optimistic that they will have enough funding to host competitions both local and international.

Netball Fiji President RubyAnn Sorovaki says discussions with districts clubs is ongoing as plans to resume competition is definitely on their agenda.

Article continues after advertisement

Sorovaki says they will need to review where each districts is financially.

“We have spoken to our district presidents to start work on areas outside of the netball game. Things like the AGM preparations review of where they are financially. And their own plans post COVID-19.”

The federations has made their budget submission to the Fiji National Sports Commission, with an aim to get majority funding for the National Youth Cup next year.