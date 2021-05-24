Police remain undefeated

Police Netball 1 are currently in good form to make it to the Punjas Digicel Super Club Netball championship play-offs this afternoon.

The side has not recorded a loss so far in the tournament currently taking place at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

They won the first game against Western Marines 19-14, second game against Woodley Shine On 12-10 and the third game against CBM 15-10.

Tagimoucia Flames are also the favourites in the competition having recorded four wins.

The pool rounds continue with the play-offs at 2.30pm.