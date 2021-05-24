Home

Netball

Police netball races against time

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 13, 2021 5:43 am
[Source: RFMF/FACEBOOK]

The Police netball team for the Sukuna Bowl is racing against time as only three days remain until kick-off on Friday.

The team had their first meet over the weekend as the players slowly make their way back to Viti Levu.

Chairman of the Sukuna Bowl organizing committee, Livai Driu says they hope the coaches will be able to form a formidable team before game day.

Article continues after advertisement

“Because of the work commitments and given that most of them are coming back from the Northern division, we’ll try to re-group them and form that combination.”

Driu is optimistic fitness won’t be an issue given the little time the team has to prepare.

“That can be but, it shouldn’t be an excuse because players have been given training programs for them to prepare for the games.”

The Sukuna Bowl competition starts on Friday at 10am with the volleyball and football matches.

Volleyball will be held at the National Netball Centre while the Fiji FA Academu grounds in Vatuwaqa hosts the football match which will be aired live on FBC Sports.

Fans can also listen to the live commentary of the football match on Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM FB Live.

The main rugby event kicks-off at 4pm at the ANZ Stadium with the match to be shown live on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can catch all the action on FBC Pop of the Walesi platform for $15USD.

