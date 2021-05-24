Police 2 defeats Army 2 in Sukuna Bowl Netball competition

Police got off to a good start in the Sukuna Bowl Netball Challenge at the National Netball Centre this morning.

Police 2 defeated Army 2 40-31 setting the platform for its main team, currently warming up got its match.

They were ahead right from the get-go bagging 20 points to 15 in the first two quarters.

Army came back strong in the third quarter to narrow the scores down to 28-23.

Police 2 successfully shot 12 points in the last quarter while Army managed six.

Meanwhile, the final set of both the men’s and women’s volleyball is currently underway.