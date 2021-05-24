Players fitness a concern: Koster

The Netball Fiji management will be assessing all Fiji Pearls players in the coming weeks.

Since the second wave of the pandemic, the national team had little to no time to gather and train.

A program was set by former national coach, Jenny Brazel for each player to follow during the lockdown.

In order to know the status of each player, Netball Fiji Chief Executive, Vivian Koster says they will need to conduct some tests.

“One of the things we are looking at doing in the next few weeks, we are actually going to regroup that squad and do that general testing so we do need to know where they are.”

She adds plans to have the team participate at the international level is still in the pipeline.

Netball Fiji is working around the clock to ensure they fill in the coaching role as soon as possible.