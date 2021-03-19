Home

Plans set to keep Baby Pearls engaged

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 23, 2021 5:36 am

The risk of losing its key players is something that is associated with Netball Fiji.

The cancellation of the World Netball Youth Cup means most of the experienced players will not be eligible for selection in four years’ time.

The next World Cup will be in 2025 and by then Netball Fiji President RubyAnn Sorovaki says most of the netters will not be available.

She says, however, a number of the young netters who are part of the High-Performance squad as well as upcoming players will be able to fill in the void.

This is something Netball Fiji will build on this season and into the coming years.

Sorovaki says national coach Jenny Brazel has already mapped out a strategy for all districts which sees the implementation of grade team categories.

They will implement grade team categories to start building up its athlete pool.

Another area Netball Fiji is also looking to strengthen is ensuring there are qualified coaches who can oversee the training programs.

