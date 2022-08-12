Pearls World Cup squad to be known soon

Following the intense Oceania World Cup qualifiers held two weeks ago, the Pearls have had a short break before returning to the court.

Fiji Pearls head coach Unaisi Rokoura is expected to name her World Cup extended squad later this month.

Rokoura says they are in the process of regrouping the players for the PacificAus Sports series in October and the Nations cup at the end of the year.

“We’re in a process now of finalizing our extended squad which will compromise of our Fiji A and we currently have the Fiji under-21s, and the squad is still open with the national champs coming up, the opportunity for players to come and have a go is open”

The national coach says as they finalize the squad, they’ll also look out for more talent in the upcoming national championships.

Rokoura adds that she is hoping to announce the squad next Monday.

The 2023 Netball World Cup will be held in South Africa from 28th July to 6th August.