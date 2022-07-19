Pearls skipper wary of Pepes

Fiji captain Alisi Naqiri [left] with PNG captain

The Fiji Pearls know the expectations are high from fans as they’re playing at home this week in a bid to qualify for the Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa next year.

This afternoon the 15th ranked Pearls will take on world number 35, Papua New Guinea Pepes, at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Fiji captain Alisi Naqiri says they know what they’ll have to do.

Article continues after advertisement

“Well they’ll expect a win from us, it’s our first game and I know PNG have been preparing well before coming to this tournament.”

Fiji, PNG, Samoa, Tonga and the Cook Islands are fighting for the top two spots because both teams will qualify for the World Cup.

The Pearls play PNG at 5:30pm followed by the second match between Samoa and Tonga at 7:30pm.

Tomorrow the Naqiri captained side faces Tonga at 7:30pm.