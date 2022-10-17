Pearls record second loss

The Fiji Pearls has recorded its second loss after going down 56-59 to Samoa in the Pacific AusSports Series tonight.

Fiji took off to a slow start but held on well to record a lead in the three minutes of the first quarter.

The combination of Lydia Panapasa and Unaisi Rauluni was enough for Fiji to swerve past the Samoan defenders but Samoa managed to hold on well for a 15-12 lead.

Mistakes from Fiji’s midcourt cost them the first quarter match.

The second quarter showed a very tight contest as both teams were tied 22-all in the first five minutes.

Fiji managed to take a 33-26 win at half-time.

It was a tight contest in the second half of the games with the third quarter ending in a narrow 43-42 lead to Fiji.

Samoa had the final say and ended the game with a 59-56 lead.

Fiji will face Australia Pathway tomorrow.