Pearls off to South Africa

The Fiji Pearls have booked its spot in the 2023 Netball World Cup after winning its last match against Cook Islands 51-34 in the Oceania Qualifiers today.

The Pearls won three of their four matches, and will be heading to South Africa alongside Tonga, who qualified yesterday.

The experience of Afa Rusivakula and Maria Lutua made a difference in the secondhalf of the game as they had to play catch up netball in the first half of the game at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

After a closely contested first half the Pearls 12-9, but Cooks Islands was a much improved team in the second quarter, making a strong comeback to close the gap to 19-18.

Pearls Head Coach Unaisi Rokoura says she is proud of how resilient her players are.

“This was our last game we needed to win and i take my hat off to the Fiji Pearls girls. They deserves the win today, they’ve worked hard in the past four months to get the team together and prepare for this qualifier. They just have that commitment and they came out firing.”

The Rusivakula sisters were another great combo, increasing Fiji’s lead to 31-22 in the third.

Defenders Alisi Naqiri and Vakaoca Bolakoro were on par again today, making several saves for the Pearls in the crucial minutes of the game.

Another epic fourth quarter saw the Pearls further their lead to 51-34.