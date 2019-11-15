Pearls players to join Northern Rays in Sapphire Series

Netball Fiji will draft some players from the Fiji Pearls extended squad to join the Northern Rays team in next year’s HART Sapphire Series in Australia.

After the naming of the extended squad last month, the Pearls have taken a break for a few weeks before they head into camp later this month.

Netball Fiji Secretary Lusi Rokoura says they’re working on selecting the national coach before the team marches into camp.

In the meantime, Rokoura says their main focus is getting six to eight players to play in the Sapphire Series.

“We are hoping to regroup them again this December for a training camp. We now have an opportunity for six to eight of our players being drafted into the Northern Rays team that will play in the sapphire series in Australia next year.”

Two Australian coaches have been shortlisted for the national coach position and the successful candidate is expected to begin work by February next year.