Netball

Pearls out for revenge

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 26, 2022 7:14 am

The Fiji Pearls will be out to avenge its loss against Tonga when they face off in the final of the PacificAus Sports Series today.

Tonga got the upper hand when they met on Tuesday defeating the Pearls 68-54.

But the Pearls soon regrouped to register two wins, the first over Papua New Guinea on Wednesday and Singapore on Thursday.

Coach Unaisi Rokoura has been testing the team’s combination fielding a different group of players in every game.

But the final verdict will be delivered at 3pm today and you can watch this match live on FBC Sports.

