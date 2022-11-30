Pearls named for Nations Cup in Singapore

An experienced Fiji Pearls squad has been named for the 2022 Nations Cup in Singapore next week.

Centre Vaiti Waqatabu will captain the Pearls with Unaisi Rauluni as vice-captain.

Sereana Maragi makes her return to the netball scene after a stint with Lautoka Rugby in the Marama Championship.

Matila Vocea who just played for Fiji in the FIBA Melanesian Basketball Championship is also in the squad as well as Naviniya Sivo.

Fiji Pearls will meet with Botswana, Ireland, Malaysia and Singapore in the seven-day event which starts on Sunday.

Netball Fiji Chief Executive Vivian Koster says the competition provides a valuable match play for the Pearls especially in the lead up to the World Cup.

Fiji Pearls squad

1. Unaisi Rauluni (VC)

2. Matila Vocea

3. Lydia Panapasa

4. Jimaima Kete

5. Elina Drikibau

6. Vaiti Waqatabu (C)

7. Ledua Waqa

8. Alisi Galo

9. Navinya Sivo

10. Merelita Waqanidrola

11. Reama Verekauta

12. Sereana Maragi