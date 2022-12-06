Pearls make comeback with win over hosts

[Source: Singapore Netball/ Facebook]

The Fiji Pearls were able to redeem themselves last night after a 60-53 win against Singapore in the Nations Cup.

The hosts had trailed by four goals at half-time and managed to tie the scores at 44-all going into the final quarter at the OCBC Arena.

But the comeback did not materialise.

Article continues after advertisement

Costly errors from the Singapore side allowed Fiji to catch up and take the first quarter 15-11.

Both sides maintained the intensity in the second quarter, as Fiji held on to their 32-28 lead before the hosts came out blazing in the third quarter.

This forced the Pacific islanders into a few mistakes, while Singapore’s shooter Amandeep Kaur Chahal converted all 11 of her attempts to draw things level.

In other matches, Malaysia defeated Ireland 58-44 and Botswana beat Singapore A 31-50.

Fiji plays Malaysia tonight.