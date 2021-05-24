Home

Netball

Pearls head coach keeping options open

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 21, 2022 4:47 pm
[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

The Super Club Championship will be an avenue for Netball Fiji to scout players for future tournaments.

Chief Executive, Vivian Koster says with a few teams participating in the two-day tournaments, there is bound to be some new talent.

Koster says while they will be watching national players, they’ll keep a close eye on other potential players.

Article continues after advertisement

“As you know we have the March Series that we are building towards in Sydney and July the World Cup qualifiers that we are hosting here in Suva. And so it really is preparation in the long run. So if our national squad does see a potential player an emerging player, then they may get called in.”

The first match between Police 1 and Western Marine will kick off at 6pm at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

