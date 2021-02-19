Home

Pearls Head Coach in Fiji

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 24, 2021 12:43 pm
New appointed Fiji Pearls Head Coach Jenny Brazel will officially begin in her role on March 8th.

Brazel arrived in the country on Monday and is currently in quarantine in Nadi.

FBC News understands after completing her mandatory 2-week quarantine period, she will start training with the extended squad.

The former Queensland Firebirds Assistant Coach will be working with Netball Fiji officials to select the final 12-member squad to prepare the Pearls for 2023 in South Africa.

Brazel has had a stunning career with the Firebirds for the ANZ Championship and Suncorp Super Netball from 2015-2019.

With her experience in all areas of high performance given her current position with Netball Queensland and Netball Australia, Brazel will be an asset to the Fiji Pearl squad.

