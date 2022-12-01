Pearls grouped with World number 1

The Fiji Pearls during one of their training sessions [Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

The Fiji Pearls is in a tough Netball World Cup pool as they have been grouped with world number one Australia, Oceania favorites Tonga and Zimbabwe.

Australia is the topped-ranked side in the world, Tonga is in the eighth position following their performance at the Pacific AusSports Series and Zimbabwe is ranked 13th, two ahead of Fiji who is in 15th place.

In Pool B are England, Malawi, Scotland and Barbados.

Jamaica, South Africa, Wales and Sri Lanka make up Pool C.

Pool D is made up of the Silver Ferns, Uganda, Trinidad & Tobago and Singapore.

The Netball World Cup will be held from the 28th of July to the 6th of August in Cape Town, South Africa.



[Source: Netball WOrld Cup/Twitter]