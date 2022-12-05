Pearls go down in first Nations Cup match

[Source: Netball Singapore/ Facebook]

The Fiji Pearls did not get off on the right foot after going down 60-43 against Botswana in the Nations Cup in Singapore.

Botswana dominated the first quarter to race to an impressive 21-7 advantage.

The early lead proved crucial as the rest of the game was closer, with Botswana outscoring Fiji by just one and two goals respectively in the second and third quarters.

Though both teams were equal on goals, 12-all in the last quarter, the Fijians found their groove too late and could not catch up to their opponents’ lead.

In other matches, Singapore defeated Ireland 47-45 and Singapore A defeated Malaysia 51-39.

Fiji faces Singapore tonight at 11pm.