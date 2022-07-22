Pearls get important win in thriller

The Fiji Pearls is one step closer to qualifying for the Netball World Cup after edging Samoa 45-43 in the Oceania Qualifiers at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The combination of Captain Alisi Naqiri and Adi Vakaoca Bolakoro saw the defenders steal a couple of balls in the first half, guiding Fiji to a 14-9 lead in the first quarter.

The Fijians maintained their lead in the second quarter with Unaisi Rauluni and Maliana Rusivakula playing an instrumental role in the goal shooting positions.

Samoa applied the pressure in the third quarter from being down by five points, to closing the gap, as they trailed 33-31.

As always the fourth quarter was the decider, as both teams kept the crowd on their toes.

The Manu Samoa side continued to apply pressure on the host, till the last 60 seconds, as both teams were tied at 41-all.

Fiji kept their composure and snatched a win from a gutsy Samoan side.