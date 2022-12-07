Pearls claim second win in Nations Cup

[Source: Netball Singapore/ Facebook]

The Fiji Pearls have recorded their second win at the Nations Cup in Singapore.

Fiji thumped Malaysia 80-50 in its third match yesterday.

The Vaiti Waqatabu captained side will take on Ireland at 5 pm today in their fourth match before having a rest tomorrow.

On Friday they’ll play Singapore A at 5pm in their last round robin game before teams will be ranked and the top two sides will feature in the final on Saturday.

After three rounds, the Pearls are second on the competition standings with points and unbeaten Botswana is at the top with six points.

Fiji lost 43-60 to Botswana in the first game before beating hosts Singapore 60-53 in their game.