Pearls bounce back with big win

The Fiji Pearls bounced strongly from its loss yesterday to defeat Papua New Guinea in the PacificAus Sports Series.

Fiji Pearls dominated the game with a 78-40 win.

Coach Uniasi Rokoura made some changes to the starting line-up giving some new players game time.

The national team was in control from the first quarter leading 5-1 inside the first nine minutes.

Shooters Matila Vocea and Maliana Rusivakula were a bit shaky at the start but soon recovered with some nice goals seeing Fiji lead 18-8 in the first quarter.

PNG came back strong in the second half with their defense, crowding up the Pearls’ attackers, making a number of turnovers.

But the Pearls picked their moments well while under pressure, making some fast passes and slowing the tempo down when needed.

Unaisi Rauluni with her fast-paced opened up the Pepes’s defense and Fiji with a big lead 40-19 at halftime.

Coach Rauluni made some more changes in the third quarter moving Vocea to goal-attack and Jemima Kece at goal-shooter.

The Pepes were determined to catch-up, playing patiently and applying immense pressure in defense when the Pearls had possession.

This paid off as they shot nine goals in 10 minutes.

But, the Pearls answered back gradually increasing the margin 58-32 as the match entered the fourth quarter.

The Pearls finished strongly in the last quarter with a further 18 goals while PNG shot eight goals at the final whistle.