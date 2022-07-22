Pearls two wins away from possible World Cup

The Fiji Pearls will need all hands on deck tonight when it takes on Samoa in the Oceania Netball World Cup qualifier.

For the Pearls qualify for the World Cup next year, alongside Tonga Tala, they will need to atleast win both of the its remaining two matches against Samoa Tifa Moana and Cooks Islands.

The Pearls will also be looking to bounce back from its major loss to the Talas on Wednesday.

Head Coach, Unaisi Rokoura says they’ve done their assessment yesterday.

“It’s about sitting together, gathering all our thoughts and just hearing the feedback of the players themselves. It’s about self-analysis, what didn’t work, what worked and maintaining that.”

The Fiji Pearls take on Samoa tonight at 7.30 at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The first match starts at 5.30pm between Tonga and the Cook Islands.