Panapasa stays with Fiji Pearls despite overseas offers

Lydia Panapasa’s loyalty will always remain with the Fiji Pearls squad.

The 20-year-old, from Juju in Rotuma, is aiming for a spot in the final 12-member team for the 2023 Netball World Cup in South Africa.

Panapasa is proud to be part of the 25 member squad and knows that making the final cut will be tough.

Despite offers from overseas clubs, Panapasa says her focus right now is representing the national team.

“There have been other interested clubs who have been messaging me. Right now I am staying put. I am guessing I’ll stay with the Pearls for now.”

Panapasa who is in contention for the goal shooters position adds with her fitness level up to par she is open to venturing into other positions in the squad.