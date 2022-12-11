Panapasa named valuable player

Lydia Panapasa [Photo: Supplied]

Fiji Pearls goal shooter Lydia Panapasa was named amongst the most valuable players in the Nations Cup in Singapore which ended last night.

Fiji, unfortunately, went down 65-37 in the final against Botswana.

Coach Unaisi Rokoura says the tournament was a good experience.

The 15th-ranked team is the tournament’s highest-ranked side but had fielded a young squad with only two players with more than 14 caps.

She says the girls improved as they went along, but Botswana wanted it more.

Rokoura was impressed with how the Pearls moved the ball really well and they got on the one-on-one defense.

She says this is the first time some of the girls are playing against teams with such a different style and this is what they’re expecting at the World Cup.