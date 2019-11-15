Panapasa is keeping her options open

Fiji Pearls goal shooter Lydia Panapasa says is open to venturing into other positions in the squad.

The lanky 20-year-old is known for her goal scoring skills.

The Juju in Rotuma native has been named in the 25-member training squad that will march into camp later this month.

Panapasa says the change in position will depend entirely on her fitness.

“That will depend on my fitness level. If I train hard and get fitter than I am right now then maybe I will look into other positions.”

Panapasa knows securing a spot in the final 12 will be hard as she will be competing against some of the best in Fiji.